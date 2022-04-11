People Know Who's Responsible For Terminal Decline Of Congress: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar said, "I have nothing to comment on what he is saying about himself" on Rahul Gandhi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday parried questions on Rahul Gandhi's comment that he has no greed or temptation for power and said people know who is responsible for the "decline" of the Congress.

Mr Kumar, who was speaking after his weekly public outreach programme, said he will soon convene an all-party meeting over holding the caste based census in the state.

He pleaded helplessness in reducing taxes on petrol and diesel in view of the increasing prices of fuel saying the state's resources are very limited.

"What should I say on what he (Rahul Gandhi) is thinking about himself or his party? This is their (Congress) internal matter. He was running the party and people know who is responsible for the terminal decline of the Congress," Mr Kumar, whose JD(U) had fought the 2015 state poll in alliance with the Congress and RJD and he subsequently became the chief minister, said to repeated questions by scribes seeking his comment.

Without taking Mr Gandhi's name, the senior JD(U) leader said "I have nothing to comment on what he is saying about himself".

Mr Gandhi had said at a programme in Delhi on Saturday that though he was born at the center of power, he has no greed or temptation for power.

"I don't have an interest in it. Instead, I try to understand the country ... There are politicians who are in pursuit of power. They ponder on attaining power throughout," he had said.

To questions on Bihar government's plan on holding caste-based census in the state, Mr Kumar said he will convene an all-party meeting over holding the exercise soon.

"The exercise will be fool proof and once it is completed, the government will act on it accordingly," he said adding that headcounts will be held in a proper manner.

On queries about the state government reducing taxed on petrol and diesel in Bihar, the chief minister said, "It is true that fuel prices are increasing but we can't do much in this regard. Our resources are very limited, therefore, we are not contemplating on reducing VAT rate on petrol and diesel".

About the COVID-19 situation in the state, he said, "Things are completely under control. Both immunization programme and the conduct of COVID-19 detection tests are going on smoothly". Despite the people will have to remain alert and take all necessary precautions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also cautioned people not to let their guard down in the battle against the pandemic, he added.

