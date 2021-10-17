People In Remote Areas Should Get Better Facilities, Says Bombay High Court Judge

People should not be deprived of benefits of government schemes, Justice Sayed said

Bombay High Court judge Justice A A Sayed today said people living in far-off places and remote areas should be brought into the mainstream and provided better facilities, including roads, water, education and healthcare.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a one-day legal services camp at Shahapur in Thane district, jointly organised by the District Collectorate, the State Legal Services Authority and the District Legal Services Authority.

"Those living in remote areas should be provided road, water, education and healthcare facilities. They should be brought into the mainstream of society," he said.

He also asked different departments of the government to ensure that citizens get the benefits of various schemes.

"People should not be deprived of any of the benefits of the government schemes," Justice Sayed said.

He added that the legal services camps being organised in the district will go a long way in helping awaken citizens in the remote regions about their legal rights.

Thane's Principal district and sessions judge Anil L Pansare, district judge N K Brahme, secretary of the State Legal Services Authority Dinesh Khurana and district collector Rajesh Narvekar were present on the occasion.

