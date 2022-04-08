Pentagon Talks Of 'Ambitious Course' In Indo-Pacific Ahead Of Key India-US Summit

The US will host India for the fourth ministerial 2+2 Dialogue in Washington on April 11. (File)

Bound by shared values and a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the United States and India will continue to chart an ambitious course in the bilateral defence partnership, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The Pentagon made the remark ahead of the April 11, 2+2 Dialogue, the fourth ministerial dialogue in which US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Since its inception in 2018, the 2+2 Dialogue has allowed the United States and India to work toward building an advanced, comprehensive defence partnership that is poised to meet the challenges of the 21st century, the Pentagon said.

This year's 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will span the full breadth of the partnership - including defence, science and technology cooperation, climate, public health, and people-to-people ties, it said.

According to the US State Department, this year's event will celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations and reaffirm the importance of the US-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership in ensuring international peace and security.

"It will reaffirm our shared commitment to a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," it said.

The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is an important opportunity to advance the shared objectives across the breadth of the US-India strategic partnership, including enhancing people-to-people ties and education cooperation, building diverse and resilient supply chains for critical and emerging technology.

It would also be aimed at scaling up climate action and public health cooperation and developing a trade and investment partnership to increase prosperity for working families in both countries, it said.

"It is also a chance to highlight the growing Major Defence Partnership between the United States and India. The relationship between the world's largest democracies is built on a foundation of common values and resilient democratic institutions, and the shared Indo-Pacific interests of a rules-based international order that safeguards sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholds human rights and expands regional and global peace and prosperity," the US State Department said.



