Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma Praises Ola Boss Bhavish Aggarwal, Says 'You Will Make India Proud''

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma recently paid a visit to Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola office, and was all praises for the young chief executive officer (CEO). After catching up with Mr Aggarwal at his Bengaluru office, the Paytm boss congratulated the team and said that their work is sure to make the country proud.

In a tweet posted on November 21, he said that he was impressed beyond word to see Ola's progress at its office in Bangalore. "Inspiring is an understatement for what I saw today at Ola. Congratulations, Bhavish Aggarwal and team. I am sure you will make our country proud," Mr Sharma tweeted with a couple of photos clicked during the visit.

The first picture shows both CEOs flashing a thumbs-up sign while posing in front of an Ola e-bike. The other photo that Mr Sharma shared is that of a plaque signage with motivational quotes. One of the quotes read, "If you're going to dream, make it an impossible one. And then, make it happen." Another quote read, "If you're proud of where you are from, make where you are from proud of you."

Inspiring is an understatement for what I saw today at Ola. Congratulations @bhash & team. I am sure you will make our country proud 🇮🇳🚀 pic.twitter.com/QDjIexmqCG — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) November 21, 2022

Replying to Mr Sharma's praise, the Ola boss said he was thrilled to see the businessman and thanked him for inspiring the Ola team. "Wonderful to see you Vijay and thanks for the inspiration! The future belongs to India," he wrote.

Wonderful to see you Vijay and thanks for the inspiration! The future belongs to India!! 🇮🇳💪🏼 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 21, 2022

Last month, Ola Electric launched Ola S1 Air as the company's third electric scooter to debut in the country. As a more affordable alternative to the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro, the Ola S1 Air offers a battery capacity of 2.5KWh and has a top speed of 85kmph.

At the launch, Mr Aggarwal also added that in over next 12 months, the company will build EV products in all two-wheeler categories like commuter scooters, motorbikes, sports bikes, and more "to ensure everyone buying an ICE vehicle today has a much better EV option to choose from".

The 37-year-old has big ambition for Ola Electric to rival the likes of Elon Musk's Tesla and Chinese conglomerate BYD Company.