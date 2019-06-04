Actress Payal Rohatgi Stirs Row With Shivaji Tweet, Then Apologises

Payal Rohatgi had questioned why Marathas are given reservation quota in Maharashtra.

After kicking up a controversy by posting a tweet on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's ''caste'', actress Payal Rohatgi on Monday apologised, but not before she drew a flak on social media and from political parties.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaja was born in shudra varna in family of farmers and by sacred thread ceremony and remarriage to his spouse made a kshtriaya so that he could be coronated King. So people from one Varna could go to another Varna if they acquired that skill. No casteism?" the actress

said in a tweet on Sunday.

Being from a family of farmers & belonging to #Shudra Varna is not a #crime. Some say that #ShivajiMaharaj was from #Kshtriya Varna which is also OK. But Hindu Indians should know REAL facts about their KING. Why Marathas given #Reservation quota in Maharashtra? #MondayThoughtspic.twitter.com/qEDhuZSjZG — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) June 3, 2019

After she faced immense backlash for her tweet, she uploaded a video Monday, apologising for her comments. "My simple question has been misconstrued into a ''hate speech. Even I, obviously, worship such a legendary Hindu King. I was reading something and came across an information which I put out. But social media is full of nameless trolls," she said in the video.

अभी भी नफ़रत है जातीवाद को लेकर भारत में???? मेरे सवाल पे जो अगर सच है तो दिखाता है कि सनातन धर्म कितना महान है परंतु अगर ग़लत है तो भी कोई बड़ी बात नहीं क्यूँकि हम हिंदू हैं आज #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj की वजह से???? परंतु बहुत मन दुखा यह Maratha लोगों के बर्ताव से???? #PayalRohatgipic.twitter.com/yd0nOV0Ls0 — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team -BHAKTS of BHAGWAN RAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) June 3, 2019

Ms Rohatgi said she didn't ask the question to put the Maratha king down.

"I apologise with folded hands to all those who thought I was speaking ill about their maharaj...It's clear that I don''t have the right to even ask a question as it'll be taken in the wrong sense," she said.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant alleged the ruling BJP had paid Ms Rohatgi and others to carry out character defamation of the opposition leaders and other famous social workers on their Twitter handles.

"We won't tolerate any disrespect towards Shivaji maharaj, who is idolised by many. Payal had also defamed Raja Ram Mohan Roy, supported"Sati" system, and now she has also dared to insult Shivaji Maharaj. This behaviour won't be tolerated," he said.

National Communist Party spokesperson Nawab Malik called for strict action and a police complaint against the actress.

"If Maharashtra Chief Minister does not take any action on her then we will protest across the state," he said.