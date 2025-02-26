How Delhi Lab Technician Was Linked To Gujarat Maternity Home Videos Case

A man from Delhi has been arrested in connection with the racket of making and selling videos of women being checked up at a maternity hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot. Rohit Sisodia was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime division. He is the seventh man to be arrested in the case. Earlier, the police had arrested six others - four of them from Maharashtra, one from Gujarat and one from Uttar Pradesh.

The police said Rohit Sisodia is a Medical Lab Technician and was in charge of selling the videos online. He has earned around Rs 1 lakh by selling videos through QR code.

The racket was cracked earlier this month when CCTV clips - showing nursing staff administering injections to women patients - were widely shared online and came to the notice of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police. The hospital's director had told the police that their CCTV server was hacked.

The police said Rohit Sisodia was constantly in touch with two others -- Parit Dhamelia from Gujarat's Surat, and Ryan Robin, who lives in Vasai, Maharashtra.

Parit and Ryan were hackers who had hacked into the CCTV cameras of Payal Maternity Hospital, said Hardik Mankadiya, a senior officer of the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime unit.

Rohit used to take footage from both of them and link them to a payable QR code. It was then sold through Telegram, the officer said.

Another accused, Prajjwal Teli from Gujarat's Latur, also obtained

CCTV footage from Rohit.

Over a year ago, Rohit Sisodia used to sell Netflix and Hotstar subscriptions. He came in contact with Parit and Ryan nine moths ago and they hatched the scheme.

The man has been produced in court and placed in police custody for days.