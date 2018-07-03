'Pay Or Face Trial': Top Court To Latha Rajinikanth Over Payment Default

Latha Rajinikanth has been directed to inform the top court by July 10 if she is planning to pay the dues

Six months after actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth's wife Latha was told to pay Rs 6.20 crore due to an advertising agency, she was pulled up again by the Supreme Court for failing to do so. The bench asked her today why the money wasn't paid and said, "If you don't pay, then be ready to face trial."



The advertising agency had given Rs 10 crore to Ms Latha's entertainment company -- she is one of the directors -- during the post-production of the 2014 Tamil film "Kochadaiyaan". The firm is yet to clear the outstanding amount of Rs 6.20 crore.



The court, in February, had given Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd three months to pay the dues to AD-Bureau Advertising Pvt Ltd. And if the company defaulted, it said, Ms Latha was supposed to pay the amount as per the undertaking given by her.



Ms Latha has been directed to inform the court by July 10 if she is planning to pay the dues.



