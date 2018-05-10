Pawan Kalyan Unfurls World's Largest Indian Flag In Telangana

According to a party release, the flag was 122 feet in length and 183 feet in width.
The flag, prepared by an organisation called 'Vibrants of Kalam,' is world's largest Indian National Flag, it claimed.
CommentsSpeaking on the occasion, Palwan Kalyan quoted former President and educationist and philosopher Sarvepally Radhakrishnan as having said that the National Flag does not belong to any caste, religion or party and that it belongs to all.
Palwan Kalyan administered a national integration pledge to a large number of youth who attended the event.