Pawan Kalyan Unfurls World's Largest Indian Flag In Telangana

Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan today unfurled the national flag in Hyderabad, claimed to be the world's largest Indian tricolour, to commemorate the first war of the country's independence that took place in 1857.According to a party release, the flag was 122 feet in length and 183 feet in width.The flag, prepared by an organisation called 'Vibrants of Kalam,' is world's largest Indian National Flag, it claimed. Speaking on the occasion, Palwan Kalyan quoted former President and educationist and philosopher Sarvepally Radhakrishnan as having said that the National Flag does not belong to any caste, religion or party and that it belongs to all.Palwan Kalyan administered a national integration pledge to a large number of youth who attended the event.