Helicopter Crashes Into Sea In Andaman, All 7 On Board Rescued Safely

A helicopter operated by Pawan Hans crash-landed into the sea near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday morning, triggering a swift rescue operation in which all seven people on board were safely evacuated.

According to officials, the helicopter had taken off from Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) around 8.45 am for Mayabunder in North and Middle Andaman district. At approximately 9.30 am, the aircraft experienced a technical snag and was forced to make an emergency landing in the sea near Mayabunder.

There were two crew members and five passengers, including a child on board. All seven occupants were rescued from mid-sea and later admitted to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Pawan Hans said, "Around 9.30 am today, a Pawan Hans helicopter experienced a short landing incident near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The helicopter had taken off from Port Blair with two crew members and five passengers on board. All have been rescued and are safe. No injuries have been reported."

Senior Civil Aviation officials said a preliminary inquiry suggests a technical malfunction may have led to the pilot carrying out a controlled crash-landing on the water. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

About Pawan Hans

Pawan Hans is a central public sector undertaking with its headquarters in Noida and operates helicopter services across the country. Its operations are concentrated in areas with limited or no fixed-wing connectivity.

The company provides critical air links to regions such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, offshore oil installations and mountainous areas, and is routinely deployed for inter-island transport, medical evacuation and government operations.