'Pathaan' Posters Torn, Burnt Outside Bihar Cinema Hall Day Before Release

'Pathaan' has landed in a controversy over its song 'Besharam Rang'.

Posters of the film 'Pathaan' was torn and burnt outside a cinema hall in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Tuesday, a day before its release. Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' movie is set to be screened in Bhagalpur's Deepprabha cinema hall. The members of Hindu organizations tore the posters in the cinema hall and set those on fire, raising slogans of 'film chalega hall jalega'.

"The youth said that Hindutva cannot be compromised. Any element that opposes the Sanatan culture will not be tolerated in Bhagalpur and the whole of India," said the members of the Hindu organisation.

The members of the organisation added that if "Pathaan" is screened in any theatre in Bhagalpur, it will be strongly opposed.

The threatre's manager Lalan Singh said that some people burnt the poster of the film. He said an application has been given to the local police station and the Superintendent of Police, and the administration has assured security.

On Monday, rightwing activist Satya Ranjan Bora lodged a police complaint against Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' in Assam.

On January 5, members of Bajrang Dal, part of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), created ruckus at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad during the promotion of the film. During their protest, they tore pictures of Shah Rukh Khan as well as his co-stars. The protesters also threatened the mall authority that if this film is released, they will start an even fiercer protest.

The protesters were captured in a video damaging property of the mall. In a video shared by the VHP, protesters could be seen shouting slogans and tearing posters and large cut-outs of the 'Pathaan' cast.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra too had aired his objections to the 'Besharam Rang' song. "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset," he had said.

