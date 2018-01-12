Passport Won't Work As Address Proof Anymore, New Format Soon The last page of the Indian passport includes names of the father or legal guardian, mother, spouse, and address.

475 Shares EMAIL PRINT The last page of the passport will be blank in the new version. New Delhi: Passports will soon stop serving as valid proof of address, with the foreign ministry announcing that the last page will not be printed anymore.



The decision follows the report of a three-member committee of the foreign ministry and the Women and Child Development ministry that examined calls for doing away with the father's name in the passport.



The report had been accepted, a foreign ministry spokesperson said. The last page of the passport will be blank in the new version. The information will still be stored in the system of the external affairs ministry, so it will not affect the government.



"As the last page of the passport would not be printed now, the passport holders with ECR (Emigration Check Required) status would be issued a passport with orange passport jacket and those with non-ECR status would continue to get a blue passport," said the spokesperson.



Passports currently are issued in three colours. Government officers have a white passport, diplomats have issued red passports and all others are blue.



The new passports will be designed by the Indian Security Press, Nasik.



