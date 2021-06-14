Pashupati Kumar Paras Named As Lok Janshakti Party's Leader In Lok Sabha

Pashupati Kumar Paras was recognised as Lok Janshakti Party's floor leader in Lok Sabha (File)

Pashupati Kumar Paras, brother of the late Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, was Monday recognised as the party's floor leader in Lok Sabha in place of Paswan's son Chirag.

Five of the LJP's six MPs had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and given him a written request for appointing Paras as their leader in place of Mr Chirag.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat Monday issued a revised list of floor leaders of parties in a notification in which Paras has been listed as the leader of Lok Janshakti Party.