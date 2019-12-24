Dense Fog Likely In Delhi, Punjab And Haryana Over The Next 2 Days

A thick layer of fog engulfed Delhi on Tuesday morning after temperature dip (File)

Dense fog is likely to engulf places like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during the next two days, the weather office said on Tuesday.

"Due to favourable meteorological conditions, dense to very dense fog in the morning hours and cold day to severe cold day at many places likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during next two days and at isolated to few places for subsequent three days," the weather office said.

"Dense to very dense fog in the morning hours also very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days and over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next two days," it added.

The weather office has also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and hail likely over east and central India from December 25th to 26th.

A thick layer of fog engulfed Delhi on Tuesday morning as the temperature dipped in the city. The minimum temperature recorded in the city today was 5.7 degrees Celcius.