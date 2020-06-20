Parts Of Delhi, Adjoining Areas Hit By Early Morning Showers, Strong Winds

Delhi witnessed moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in the early hours of saturday (File)

Parts of Delhi witnessed heavy rain accompanied by strong winds in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorm accompanied by rain and gusty winds gusting at 30-50 kmph would occur in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

"04:20 IST - Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of speed 30-50 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of Hisar, Hansi, Jind, Meham, Bhiwani, Rohtak, entire Delhi and adjoining NCR (Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gr Noida) during next 2 hours," IMD had said in a tweet earlier today.

The southwest monsoon is unlikely to progress further till June 21. However, conditions may become favorable for its advancement in Delhi and Haryana around June 25, IMD had said on Friday.

