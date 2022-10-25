Partial Solar Eclipse Begins, Visible In India

The next solar eclipse will be visible from India on August 2, 2027.

The partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan has begun in India at Leh and Hanle in Ladakh, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics said. The eclipse is now visible in Amritsar, Lucknow, Jammu, Chandigarh, West Bengal.

The eclipse will be visible in most parts of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the western regions of Asia.

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics is live streaming the solar eclipse



Most parts of India will be able to witness the celestial phenomenon, whose duration varies from city to city, however, people in Andaman and Nicobar Island and in some north-east regions including Imphal, Aizawl, Itanagar, and Kohima wouldn't get to see the eclipse. In addition, the end of the eclipse will not be visible from India as it will continue after sunset.

For Mumbai and Delhi, the duration of the eclipse from its beginning up to the sunset timing is 1 hour 19 minutes and 1 hour 13 minutes, respectively. While the eclipse will begin at 4:29 pm in Delhi, in Mumbai it will be visible from 4:49 pm.

The partial eclipse will last for 31 minutes in Chennai where it will start at 5:14 pm. People, in Bengaluru, will get to see the eclipse from 5:12 pm for 43 minutes. Kolkata will witness the partial eclipse at 4:52 pm, which will last for approx. 12 minutes.

In a press release, the Ministry of Earth Science has urged not to view the eclipsed Sun with the naked eye, even for a brief period of time. It states that the obscuration of the Sun will be approximately 40-50 percent at the time of the maximum eclipse in north-western parts of India.

The next solar eclipse will be visible from India on August 2, 2027. It will be a total solar eclipse. From all parts of the country, it will be seen as a partial solar eclipse.