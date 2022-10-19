Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Here Are The Timings For Major Cities In India

The ending of the partial eclipse will not be visible from India.

On October 25, there will be a partial solar eclipse that will be seen in parts of Europe, western Asia, northeast Africa, and some parts of India. It will occur because Sun, Moon, and Earth will come together, although unevenly. The Indian government has released the city-wise list of timings of partial solar eclipse.

According to the government release, "In India, the eclipse will begin before sunset in the afternoon and will be seen from most places. However, the same cannot be seen from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (the names of a few of such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.). "

In the release, the government cautioned against viewing the eclipsed Sun with the naked eye, even for a brief period of time, adding that "the ending of the eclipse will not be visible from India as the same will be in progress after sunset."

The official release mentions that the obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be approximately 40–50 percent at the time of maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country. In other parts of the country, the percentage coverage will be less than the above values.

"The duration of the eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 1 hr 13 min and 1 hr 19 min for both Delhi and Mumbai respectively. In Chennai and Kolkata, the duration of the eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 31 minutes and 12 minutes, respectively," it added.

The eclipse will start at 4.29 pm in Delhi and at 4.49 pm in Mumbai. It will start at 5.14 pm in Chennai and 5.12 pm in Bengaluru.