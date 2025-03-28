Solar Eclipse 2025: Best Viewing Locations, Safety Tips And How To Watch

Skywatchers and astronomy enthusiasts are in for a spectacular celestial event as a partial solar eclipse is set to take place on March 29, Saturday. This breathtaking phenomenon will be the first solar eclipse of 2025. Unlike a total eclipse, this one will only partially cover the Sun, creating a stunning crescent-shaped spectacle in the sky. According to NASA, the partial solar eclipse will be visible across various regions, including parts of Europe, Northwestern Africa, Greenland, Iceland, and parts of the northeastern US and eastern Canada.

What is a partial solar eclipse?

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, but not perfectly aligned, causing only a portion of the Sun to be blocked. This creates a stunning crescent-shaped Sun in the sky, making it look like the Sun has grown a pair of devil horns.

Solar Eclipse 2025: Where and when to view?

The partial solar eclipse will be visible in the wee hours of March 29, throwing its shadow over areas like New York City, Boston, Montreal and Quebec. Parts of Africa, Siberia, the Caribbean, and Europe will also be able to see a shallower partial eclipse.

In the US, the eclipse will begin at around 4:50 am EDT. It will peak at 6:47 am EDT and end at 8:43 am EDT. The following states will have some of the best views of the partial solar eclipse, as reported by USA Today:

New York - 6:35 am to 7:12 am

Massachusetts - 6:27 am to 7:08 am

Maine - 6:13 am to 7:17 am

Pennsylvania - 6:46 am to 7:08 am

New Jersey - 6:43 am to 7:06 am

Virginia - 6:50 am to 7:03 am

Additionally, the partial solar eclipse will be across Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. However, visibility will depend on local weather conditions, so clear skies will be essential for an optimal viewing experience.

In Europe, the eclipse will begin after 10 am GMT and end at about 12 noon. The eclipse will peak at around 11:03 am GMT with about 40% coverage, Live Science reported. It will be visible across the continent, especially in Northern and Central Europe.

In India, the solar eclipse will begin at 2:20 pm IST and end at 6:13 pm, lasting approximately four hours. The eclipse will be at its peak at 04:17 pm. However, India will not be able to see the eclipse because of the time difference and the event's alignment.

Solar Eclipse 2025: How to watch?

Unlike a lunar eclipse, which can be safely observed with the naked eye, a solar eclipse should not be watched directly. It can result in retinal burns and irreversible eye damage. Wearing appropriate eye protection is always advised when observing a solar eclipse. Homemade solutions, such as smoked glass or regular sunglasses, are also adequate and can lead to permanent eye damage.

Use only solar viewers that adhere to the international safety standard ISO 12312-2.

For online viewers, Timeanddate's stream will feature several views from across the world. The Royal Observatory Greenwich will also be hosting its own free live stream of the eclipse.