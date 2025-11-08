Vet Deals Even If You Have To "Pay Fees": Ajit Pawar's Advice For Son Amid Land Row

Facing a volley of attacks from the Opposition over the alleged sale of government land in Pune worth Rs 1,800 crore for just Rs 300 crore to a firm in which his son is a partner, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said it should not have happened. He also had a piece of advice for his son, Parth: to treat this as a learning experience and vet all proposals thoroughly, even if he has to "pay fees" for it.

It has been alleged that Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a partner, was sold 43 acres of government land in Pune for a sixth of the price. The land allegedly fell under the 'Watan' category awarded to the Mahar community and, under the Bombay Inferior Village Watans Abolition Act, 1958, it could not be sold without government permission.

A stamp duty waiver was also reportedly ordered two days after the deal, with Parth's firm paying just Rs 500 on the Rs 300-crore transaction.

On Friday, Ajit Pawar had said Parth and his partner Digvijay Patil did not know that they were purchasing government property and believed the deal was completely above board and within the bounds of the law. He also said the transaction had not actually taken place yet and no money had been exchanged.

Pressed on the issue on Saturday, the NCP chief said he took action as soon as he became aware of the deal.

"The sale deed should not have been executed. The registrar should not have done it. When I learnt of it, I said whoever is involved, it should be examined properly," the deputy chief minister said, adding that two cases have been registered and procedural lapses by a tehsildar have already been identified.

"Two FIRs have been lodged. A committee led by the additional chief secretary (revenue), along with the Pune divisional commissioner, collector, settlement commissioner and inspector general of registration, has been formed. They have been given one month. They have been told to ensure this does not happen again and investigate again whether calls were made, and whether anyone exerted pressure," he said.

Asked if he had any advice for Parth, Pawar said he would tell his son to treat this as a learning experience.

"Even if someone you trust suggests something, always consult the right expert, like a lawyer, even if you have to pay fees for it."

Return Land: Congress MP To PM

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Chandrakant Handore said he has written to the Prime Minister demanding the restoration of Mahar Watan and historically allotted lands to Scheduled Caste and Adivasi families, asserting the latest episode had "again exposed the exploitation of these communities".

Handore said the land system traces back to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, who had granted land to Dalit soldiers and tribal groups for their service and livelihood. He alleged that, in the last two decades, influential people had forcibly taken over such lands across districts, depriving marginalised families of livelihood.

Referring to the Pune case, he said the alleged illegal purchase by Parth Pawar had caused anger "across Maharashtra" and urged the Centre to ensure land is restored to the rightful beneficiaries after investigation.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal also accused the BJP-led Mahayuti government of shielding influential figures involved in land deals and demanded a white paper on land allotments in the state. He also demanded a day-long discussion on this in the Assembly.

"Every day, a new scam surfaces, but action taken is zero. A white paper must be released and discussed for a full day in the winter session," he said.