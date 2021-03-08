Live Updates: Parliament's Budget Session Likely to be Curtailed Amid Assembly Polls In 4 States

The second part of the Budget Session will conclude on April 8.

The Parliament will reconvene from today for the second part of the Budget Session. All COVID-19 precautionary measures are in place for the session which will conclude on April 8.

The Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha will function between 4 pm to 10 pm.

The Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The Union budget was tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The Lok Sabha clocked 99.5 per cent productivity during the first phase of the two-part Budget session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Secretariat said. Birla informed that during the first part of the Budget Session 2021, Lok Sabha sat for 49 hours and 17 minutes against the stipulated time of 50 hours.

Here are the LIVE Updates on second part of Parliament's Budget Session:

Mar 08, 2021 09:08 (IST) Rajya Sabha proceedings begin. Newly-elected MPs are taking oath

