Parliament's Budget Session Live Updates: Both Houses Adjourned Till 12 PM

The second part of the Budget Session will conclude on April 8.

Both Houses of the Parliament commenced their sitting from 11 am on Tuesday and will function as per usual timings existing before the COVID-19 situation.

The decision to revise the timing of both Houses was announced on Monday. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were operating under curtailed hours of timing and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 induced norms.

Member of Parliament, Vandana Chavan, in the Rajya Sabha Chair, informed members on Monday that the sitting of the Upper House will commence from 11 am and will continue till 6 pm from Tuesday, ANI reported.

"On the request from many members from various parties, the Chairman has decided that from Tuesday, the sitting of Rajya Sabha will commence from 11 am will continue till 6 pm as per usual timings of the House. Members will sit in Rajya Sabha and gallery," she said.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament commenced from Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

The first part of the Budget Session commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29 and concluded on February 29. The Union budget was tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Here are the highlights on second part of Parliament's Budget Session:

Mar 09, 2021 11:24 (IST)

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid uproar in the House by Opposition.

Mar 09, 2021 11:24 (IST)

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition MPs raise slogans, demanding a discussion on fuel price rise.

Mar 09, 2021 11:17 (IST)

During the remaining part of the Budget session, members will be seated in Rajya Sabha chambers and its Gallery only, with some physical distancing. 142 seats have been made available in the Rajya Sabha chamber and remaining members to sit in the Gallery: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh

Mar 09, 2021 11:16 (IST)

Opposition MPs raise slogans in Rajya Sabha against the government over rising fuel prices, ANI reported.