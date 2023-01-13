Parliament's Budget Session From January 31 To April 6

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31 and conclude on April 6, informed Union Minister Pralhad Joshi today. 27 sittings will be spread over 66 days with a usual recess in between, said the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

The session will start with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament. This will be President Murmu's first address to the two Houses of Parliament since her elevation to the top post in August last year.

"Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Union Budget and other items," Mr Joshi tweeted.

The recess will be from February 14 to March 12 to enable the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries and departments.

During the first part of the Budget Session, the two Houses have a detailed discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address followed by a discussion on the Union Budget.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, the Finance Minister will reply to the debate on the union budget.

During the second part of the Budget Session, the major focus is on the discussion of the demands for grants for various ministries apart from the government's legislative agenda. The Union Budget, a money bill, is passed during this part of the session.