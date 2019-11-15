Parliamentary Panel To Review Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh Situation Today

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will brief the panel on Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will appear before the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, at around 11:30 am today in Parliament Library Building to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

According to an official communication, the agenda of the meeting would be to have a briefing by the Home Secretary on the situation in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The committee will seek details of the number of arrests and detained persons in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, after the ending of special status under Article 370.

The committee is headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, a Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh. There are 9 other members from Rajya Sabha and 21 members from Lok Sabha. Out of these 5 are from West Bengal and the committee also has two members - Shamsher Singh Manhas from Rajya Sabha and Jamyang Tsering Namgyal from Lok Sabha - who are from Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The government on August 5 ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.