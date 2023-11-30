'Notice Shouldn't Be Made Public Until...': Rajya Sabha MPs Get Reminder

Parliament's Winter Session will run from December 4 to 22 (File).

Rajya Sabha MPs have been issued a list of 'dos and donts' - a reminder of Parliamentary traditions and modalities - ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament that begins December 4 - a day after the results of five state elections are announced. This will be another explosive face-off between the ruling BJP and the opposition, with election results and the likely expulsion of Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra - who has been accused of taking bribes - set to make news.

The notification from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar contained a few routine reminders, including asking MPs to refrain from arguing, shouting or sloganeering in the House, but there were some significant points, such as that concerning notice of issues to be debated by members.

"... a notice for raising a matter in the Council should not be given publicity by any member, or other person, until it has been admitted by the Chairman and circulated to members," it said.

The reminder comes as several MPs make public their intention to submit notices to raise important issues in the Upper House. It also comes after the Lok Sabha reminded its members of a similar rule.

The Secretariat said discussion on MPs' queries during the Question Hour are "strictly confidential till the question... has actually been asked and answered in the House". It also said if a question is not asked or answered in the given time, the reply could not be released till Question Hour concludes.

That clarification came after Ms Moitra - who gave businessman Darshan Hiranandani log-in details for her account on the Parliament's website - claimed there is no rule regulating such actions, and that responses to questions become public information when given to MPs.

Meanwhile, on the list of 'don'ts' for Rajya Sabha members is a ban on slogans, including "Jai Hind" and "Vande Mataram" in the House, and waving of placards.

MPs have been reminded to not sit with their back to or leave when the Chair is speaking.

Lawmakers have also been reminded to maintain the decorum of the House, which means they cannot approach the Chair directly - something that happens frequently as MPs protest. They can, instead, note their concerns on slips and signal an attendant to carry it to the Chair.

Members have been told to not read out written speeches - and new members' first speeches cannot exceed 15 minutes - and to ensure they record their attendance every day. According to the rules, if an MP is absent for 60 days without permission, his/her seat can be declared vacant.

Smoking is banned in the Parliament or its grounds and filming of House proceedings is prohibited.

Winter Session Bills

In the spotlight this session will be three bills that seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act, which will be taken up for consideration. Another key bill relates to the appointment of chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

The report on the "cash-for-query" allegations against Ms Moitra will be tabled in the Lok Sabha.

A total of 18 bills have been listed for consideration, discussion or passing in this session.

