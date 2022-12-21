Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha To Resume At 11 am

Sources said the ongoing Winter Session may end this Friday. (File)

The Parliament is set to resume at 11 am with renewed Opposition demands for a discussion on the latest India-China clashes in Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, sources said the ongoing Winter Session may end this Friday, a week ahead of schedule. The Rajya Sabha witnessed chaos yesterday over Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's remark against BJP, questioning its role in the freedom struggle.

Dec 21, 2022 09:26 (IST) Winter Session Live: Opposition To Protest Today Demanding Discussion On Clashes

As many as 12 Opposition Parties led by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will stage a protest near the Gandhi Statue in Parliament complex around 10:15 AM, demanding a discussion on the latest India-China clashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.