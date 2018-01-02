Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Triple Talaq Bill Likely To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha Tomorrow

Here are the highlights of the winter session of parliament:
Venkaiah Naidu seeks report on murder of Rajya Sabha staff from Haryana government
M Venkaiah Naidu today sought a report from the Haryana government on the killing of a Rajya Sabha attendant in Bahadurgarh. Mr Naidu said he had learnt that Ashok Kumar, a chamber attendant at the Rajya Sabha, had been shot dead on December 30 at his residence in Bahadurgarh town. He asked the Secretary General to seek a report from the Haryana government on the killing and what action has been taken.
We are in talks with Congress party and others for the #TripleTalaqBill, hope for a smooth passage in Rajya Sabha. Kal pesh ho sakta hai: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar
Concerns have been raised that if the law is passed, it would give anyone the right to complain to the police about the "triple talaq" to register a case and arrest the man.
The tabling of the triple talaq bill may get delayed to Wednesday to give the ruling party an opportunity to try and build consensus on the matter after a long weekend.
Parties including the Congress, the Left and the AIADMK and DMK, have been in favour of sending the triple talaq bill to a panel of parliamentarians to nuance some provisions of the bill that opposition leaders in Lok Sabha had argued, could end up hurting the interest of Muslim women.