Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Triple Talaq Bill Likely To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha Tomorrow

After the triple talaq bill was tabled and passed in the Lok Sabha last Thursday, the bill, which is being considered to be 'historic' by many, might be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 02, 2018 12:54 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Triple Talaq Bill Likely To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha Tomorrow

Parliament Winter Session: Triple Talaq bill will be tabled at the Rajya Sabha today.

New Delhi:  After the triple talaq bill was tabled and passed in the Lok Sabha last Thursday, the bill, which is being considered to be 'historic' by many, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. On Friday, around 98 private members' bills were introduced in the Rajya Sabha, including one to constitute a board for protection and control of stray cows. The bill was introduced by the BJP's Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel. Another bill to establish two time zones in India for systematic and inclusive administration in the country was introduced by Congress member Gaurav Gogoi. However, today's primary focus will be on the triple talaq bill which seeks to criminalise triple talaq and proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife by uttering the word "talaq" thrice.

Here are the highlights of the winter session of parliament:




Jan 02, 2018
12:44 (IST)

Venkaiah Naidu seeks report on murder of Rajya Sabha staff from Haryana government

M Venkaiah Naidu today sought a report from the Haryana government on the killing of a Rajya Sabha attendant in Bahadurgarh. Mr Naidu said he had learnt that Ashok Kumar, a chamber attendant at the Rajya Sabha, had been shot dead on December 30 at his residence in Bahadurgarh town. He asked the Secretary General to seek a report from the Haryana government on the killing and what action has been taken.

Jan 02, 2018
11:19 (IST)
New medical bill likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha today

New medical bill likely to come up in the Rajya Sabha for discussion today. The bill has generated protests among doctors. 
Jan 02, 2018
11:17 (IST)
The triple talaq bill is likely to be tabled in the parliament tomorrow, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said today. The bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday, had seen muted protests from opposition parties. 

Jan 02, 2018
11:09 (IST)
As Triple Talaq Bill Heads To Rajya Sabha, Government Tries For Consensus

A landmark bill that makes instant "triple talaq" a criminal offence is listed for introduction in the Rajya Sabha today but it may get delayed to Wednesday to give the ruling party an opportunity to try and build consensus on the matter after a long weekend.
Jan 02, 2018
10:23 (IST)

Concerns have been raised that if the law is passed, it would give anyone the right to complain to the police about the "triple talaq" to register a case and arrest the man.

Jan 02, 2018
10:09 (IST)

The tabling of the triple talaq bill may get delayed to Wednesday to give the ruling party an opportunity to try and build consensus on the matter after a long weekend.

Jan 02, 2018
10:01 (IST)

Parties including the Congress, the Left and the AIADMK and DMK, have been in favour of sending the triple talaq bill to a panel of parliamentarians to nuance some provisions of the bill that opposition leaders in Lok Sabha had argued, could end up hurting the interest of Muslim women.

No more content

Trending

Parliament Winter SessionParliament Winter Session 2017Rajya Sabha

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Triple TalaqSagarika Ghatge PicsLiving HealthyParliament Winter SessionPrice ComparisonDealsUS Blocks Aid To Pak

................................ Advertisement ................................