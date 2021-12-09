Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Rajnath Singh Reaches Parliament, Will Brief On Copper Crash

Rajnath Singh will make a statement on the helicopter crash in both the houses of Parliament today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived in Parliament to make his scheduled statement in both the Houses on the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu that resulted in the death of General Bipin Rawat and 12 others. The Mi-17 V5 chopper crashed shortly after it took off Wednesday morning from an Air Force base in Sulur near Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the Centre will move ''The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill 2021'' - passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday - for consideration and passing.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to move the Bill during the proceedings of the House to be commenced after lunch. The Bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 15 this year.

A parliamentary panel has sought in detail the current status of the implementation of the Master Plan of Delhi-2021, outlining achievements, failures or delays. In a report presented to the Lok Sabha, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) asked the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the DDA to furnish various details.

Here are the highlights on Parliament winter session 2021:

