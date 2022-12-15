Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Protests Likely Again Over India-China Clashes

Winter Session of Parliament resumes today at 11 am.

The Winter Session of the Parliament stares at another day of protests over last week's border clashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, as it resumes today at 11 am. The Opposition MPs walked out from both Houses of the Parliament yesterday, led by former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, after a discussion was denied on the issue.

Here are the Live Updates on Parliament Winter Session:

Dec 15, 2022 09:54 (IST) Winter Session: Team Uddhav MP's Rajya Sabha Notice To Discuss Probe Agency Roles

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "the subversion of independence of institutions like ED, IT, CBI, EC, CVC and CIC." - ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

Dec 15, 2022 09:29 (IST) Winter Session Live Updates: Congress Notice In Lok Sabha To Discuss Border Clash

Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the "grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh". "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely :- That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh," he wrote to the Seceretary-General, Lok Sabha. In his letter, he raised several questions regarding the 2020 Galwan clash and face-off in Yangtse between the Indian and Chinese Army.

Dec 15, 2022 09:28 (IST) Winter Session Live: Trinamool On What Opposition Wants Parliament To Discuss

GOVT STUNT. To avoid these, discus Global Warming - Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 15, 2022

Dec 15, 2022 09:23 (IST) Winter Session Live: AAP MP's Notice In Rajya Sabha To Discuss Judges' Appointment

AAP MP Raghav Chadha gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "Central Government's attempts to interfere in appointments to higher judiciary and delays/obstructions in judicial appointments."

Dec 15, 2022 08:48 (IST) Winter Session Live Updates: Health Minister's Briefing On Medical Education

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will address the media on medical education today at 11 am, at Gate 4, Parliament House.

Dec 15, 2022 07:46 (IST) Winter Session Live Updates: Report of Standing Committee on Defence

MPs Jual Oram and Rattan Lal Kataria to present the 31st report of the Standing Committee on Defence on the subject 'Assessment of Welfare Measures available to War Widows/Families in Armed Forces'.

Dec 15, 2022 07:43 (IST) Winter Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha List Of Business Today

Following Ministers to lay papers on the Table:-

General VK Singh (retired) for Road Transport and Highways ministry Krishan Pal for Power ministry Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma for MSME ministry Rameswar Teli for Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry Kaushal Kishore for Housing and Urban Affairs ministry John Barla for Minority Affairs ministry