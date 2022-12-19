Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha To Resume At 11 am

The Winter Session is set to resume at 11 am after the Parliament witnessed days of Opposition protests over the latest India-China clashes in Arunachal Pradesh. The Opposition members had staged a walkout from both Houses after they were denied a discussion on the issue.

Here are the Highlights from Parliament Winter Session:

Dec 19, 2022 09:56 (IST) Winter Session Live Updates: Congress MP's Notice On "Chinese Build-up In Doklam"





Dec 19, 2022 09:55 (IST) Live: Tejashwi Yadav Party's Notice For Bihar "Special Status" Demand





Dec 19, 2022 09:51 (IST) Winter Session Live Updates: Parliament Business Today

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 is listed for introduction in Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha is expected to take up financial business.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari to raise concern over rising incidents of suicides committed by youth in the country

Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh to raise concern over rising cases of farmer suicides