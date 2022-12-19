Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha To Resume At 11 am

New Delhi:
The Winter Session is set to resume at 11 am after the Parliament witnessed days of Opposition protests over the latest India-China clashes in Arunachal Pradesh. The Opposition members had staged a walkout from both Houses after they were denied a discussion on the issue.
Here are the Highlights from Parliament Winter Session:
- The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 is listed for introduction in Lok Sabha.
- Rajya Sabha is expected to take up financial business.
- Congress MP Pramod Tiwari to raise concern over rising incidents of suicides committed by youth in the country
- Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh to raise concern over rising cases of farmer suicides