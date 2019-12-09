Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah To Table Citizenship Amendment Bill Today

Amid protests, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha today. Widespread protests have been reported in the Northeast against what many of its residents claim is a move to nullify a decades-old accord aimed at stemming illegal immigration.

Mr Shah will introduce the bill to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act this afternoon, after which it would be taken up for discussion and passage. The legislation seeks to make it easier for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to gain citizenship in the country.

Here are the live updates on Parliament winter session: