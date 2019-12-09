Article 14 Cited In Protest Over Citizenship Bill. What Is It: 5 Points

Article 14 of the Constitution of India reads: "The State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India".

Article 14 is part of a series of three Articles - 14, 15 and 16 - that address the Constitutional Right to Equality. Article 15 provides for protection against discrimination by the State on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Article 16 assures equality of opportunity in matters of public employment.

The first of two significant phrases in Article 14 is "equality before the law", which is an English concept. This means that among equals the law must be equal and equally administered. The original text of the Constitution contained this phrase but it was later modified because it was considered a 'negative concept', meaning it did not allow for the State to give disadvantaged groups and members of society preferential treatment.

To get around the 'negative concept' problem the phrase "no person should be denied equality before law" was added later. This is a 'positive concept' that means no individual can be excluded from equal protection of the law and, therefore, special laws could be framed to help disadvantaged groups and members of society.