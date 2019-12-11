Parliament Live Updates: Citizenship Bill In Rajya Sabha Today Amid Protests

The Citizenship Amendment Bill will be taken up at 12 pm today.

As protests continue against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday amid vehement opposition, the bill is set to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today.

While the BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) enjoy an overwhelming majority in the lower house that helped it get 311 votes in favour of the bill, and 80 against in the lower house, the party's hold on the Rajya Sabha is wobblier. With a current strength of 240, the majority mark in the upper house is 121. The NDA, which includes parties like AIADMK, Janata Dal-United and the Akali Dal, has 116 members and expects the support of 14 others, taking its numbers to 130.

Violent protests have erupted in northeastern states against the bill, which seeks to make it easier for non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to become Indian citizens.

The controversial legislation provides that Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians fleeing persecution in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan can be granted citizenship.

Here are the live updates on winter session of parliament

Dec 11, 2019 11:02 (IST) Government is 100 per cent sure that Citizenship Bill will clear Rajya Sabha, says Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, news agency PTI reports

Dec 11, 2019 11:00 (IST) A BJP parliamentary party meeting was held this morning at the Parliament Library Building ahead of the tabling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah later in the day.