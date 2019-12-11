Parliament Live Updates: Citizenship Bill In Rajya Sabha Today Amid Protests

The Citizenship Amendment Bill will be taken up at 12 pm today.
As protests continue against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday amid vehement opposition, the bill is set to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today.
While the BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) enjoy an overwhelming majority in the lower house that helped it get 311 votes in favour of the bill, and 80 against in the lower house, the party's hold on the Rajya Sabha is wobblier. With a current strength of 240, the majority mark in the upper house is 121. The NDA, which includes parties like AIADMK, Janata Dal-United and the Akali Dal, has 116 members and expects the support of 14 others, taking its numbers to 130.
Violent protests have erupted in northeastern states against the bill, which seeks to make it easier for non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to become Indian citizens.
The controversial legislation provides that Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians fleeing persecution in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan can be granted citizenship.
Government is 100 per cent sure that Citizenship Bill will clear Rajya Sabha, says Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, news agency PTI reports
A BJP parliamentary party meeting was held this morning at the Parliament Library Building ahead of the tabling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah later in the day.
"Some Parties Speaking The Same Language As Pak": PM On Citizenship Bill
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing BJP MPs at parliament today, said "some parties" were speaking the same language as Pakistan on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
"Citizenship Bill will be written in golden letters, it will give permanent relief to people who fled religious persecution," PM Modi said at the BJP parliamentary party meeting held hours before the controversial bill was to be taken up by the Rajya Sabha.
"The very same language used by Pakistan on the citizenship bill is being used by some parties," the Prime Minister said, urging party MPs to take this message to the people. Read here