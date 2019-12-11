Shiv Sena Keeps Government Guessing On Citizenship Bill Vote, Talks Tough

"No one can exert pressure on us, what is in our hearts, is on our lips," Sanjay Raut said.

Hours before debate and voting in the Rajya Sabha on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Shiv Sena accused the government of "playing vote-bank politics" and trying to create a Hindu-Muslim divide. "We have to clear our doubts on this bill, if we don't get satisfactory answers then our stand could be different from what we took in Lok Sabha," Shiv Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday.

"No one can exert pressure on us, what is in our hearts, is on our lips," Mr Raut said.

The Shiv Sena, a former ally of the BJP, has revised its stand on the controversial citizenship bill after voting in favour of it on Monday despite criticising it in its mouthpiece Saamana that very morning.

"Vote-bank politics should not be played, it's not correct. Don't attempt to create a Hindu-Muslim divide again," said Sanjay Raut, one of the three members of the Shiv Sena in the Rajya Sabha.

The bill - which seeks to make it easier for non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered the country before 2015 to become Indian citizens - sailed through the Lok Sabha with 334 in favour and 106 votes against.

Sanjay Raut said the dynamics in the Rajya Sabha were different from that of the Lok Sabha and asserted that the government will have to answer their queries before they can expect support.

The Sena's u-turn after its support to the bill followed a strong statement from its chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. We will not give support to the bill unless things are clear. They (government) should make changes when they bring the bill to the Rajya Sabha," said Uddhav Thackeray, who became Chief Minister of Maharashtra last month with support from the Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Questions were raised by the Sena's new Maharashtra ally Congress, with Rahul Gandhi tweeting: "The #CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation."