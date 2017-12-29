Parliament Winter Session: January 1 Declared 'Holiday' On Occasion Of New Year

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan announced in the afternoon that there would be no sitting of the house on January 1 as decided by the Business Advisory Committee. In the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said political parties and several members, especially those from the northeast, had urged that January 1 be declared a holiday.

All India | | Updated: December 29, 2017 17:49 IST
48 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Parliament Winter Session: January 1 Declared 'Holiday' On Occasion Of New Year

Parliament will remain shut on January 1 on the occasion of New Year, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha informed

New Delhi:  Parliament will have a long weekend this year-end and resume work on January 2, as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today decided to have a holiday on the first day of 2018.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan announced in the afternoon that there would be no sitting of the house on January 1 as decided by the Business Advisory Committee.

Making the announcement in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said political parties and several members, especially those from the northeast, had urged that January 1 be declared a holiday.

Accordingly, Rajya Sabha would not sit on January 1 and the loss of business would be compensated by putting in extra hours on the remaining days of the ongoing winter session, he said as the Question Hour came to a close.

Saturdays and Sundays are holidays for Parliament. The Winter Session ends on January 5.
 

Trending

Parliament New Year HolidayParliament Winter SessionParliament Holiday January 1

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mumbai Fire8 Health PromiseLiving HealthyParliament Winter SessionPrice ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................