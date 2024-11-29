Parliament Winter Session Day 5 Live Updates: Healthcare, Bangladesh Violence In Focus

Parliament Winter Session Live: Today's agenda is healthcare.

Day 5 of the Parliament Winter Session will begin at 11 am with Members of Parliament moving motions on various healthcare issues. This includes the election of members to serve three AIIMS hospitals and NIMHANS, Bengaluru, among others. The questions to be tabled in both Houses are centered around healthcare, including the role of Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs) and sickle cell anaemia. The ongoing violence in Bangladesh, triggered by violence against Hindus, will also be in focus.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Nanded MP Ravindra Chavan were sworn in on Thursday. Pandemonium followed in the House as the Opposition resorted to sloganeering and protests, demanding the discussion of various issues, including the violence witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal during a mosque survey.

The winter session of the Parliament began on November 25 but faced early disruptions, resulting in the adjournment of both Houses on most days without any discussions.

Nov 29, 2024 09:00 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Suspension Notice Over An Increase In Crime In Delhi

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the "increasing crime graph in the National Capital Delhi".

Nov 29, 2024 08:57 (IST) Parliament Winter Session Update: Motion For Election Of Members To Institute Of Teaching And Research In Ayurveda

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav will move the motion for the election of two members to serve the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar. Prataprao Jadhav is the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.