19 AIADMK, TDP Lawmakers Suspended From Lok Sabha For 4 Days

Sumitra Mahajan suspended 19 MPs of the two parties as the disruptions continued

As many as 19 members of the AIADMK and TDP were suspended on Thursday for four days by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for repeatedly disrupting the proceedings of the House.

As soon as the Zero Hour commenced at noon, AIADMK and TDP members trooped in the Well, raising slogans and carrying banners demanding stalling of a dam on river Cauvery and special state status to Andhra Pradesh respectively.

As the disruptions continued, the Speaker suspended 19 MPs of the two parties.

Ms Mahajan had on Wednesday suspended 24 AIADMK members for the next five consecutive sittings for protesting and creating ruckus continuously in the House over the Cauvery issue.

The AIADMK has 37 members in the House. The Winter Session will conclude on January 8.