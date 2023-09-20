Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi To Lead Debate On Women's Quota Bill Today

It will be taken up for discussion today at 11:00 am.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will be the lead speaker from her party for the debate when the Lok Sabha takes up the Women's Reservation Bill for discussion today.

The Women's Reservation Bill, which proposes to reserve 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, was introduced in the Lok Sabha yesterday during the ongoing special session of Parliament. It will be taken up for discussion today at 11:00 am.



Here are the LIVE updates on Women's Reservation Bill debate:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.