Women Empowerment Not Political Agenda For BJP: Amit Shah's Top 5 Quotes

The women of India will now have a role to play in policymaking. For some political parties, women empowerment is a political agenda, but for BJP it is not.

This is a golden moment in India's history. Yesterday, we entered the new parliament on Ganesh Chaturthi and the women's quota bill was also presented in the Lok Sabha. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for honouring women.

Once this constitutional amendment is cleared, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and all Vidhan Sabhas will reserve 33 per cent seats for women. This will end a long battle for women's rights.

The day Modi ji became Prime Minister, there were 70 crore people who had no bank accounts. Modi ji started Jan Dhan Yojana. Crores of accounts were opened in the name of the women head of family.