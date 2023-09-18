Parliament Session Live Updates: Special 5-Day Session Begins Today With Discussion On Parliament's Journey

Parliament Session: The sitting will shift to the new parliament building on Tuesday. (File)

A special five-day session of the parliament begins today with a discussion on the parliament's journey of 75 years. Eight bills, including a controversial one on the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, are listed. The sitting will shift to the new parliament building on Tuesday after a function in the central hall of the current building. A special session was also held when India completed 50 years of Independence. On 15 August 1997, a midnight session was convened.

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will meet at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's Office in the parliament at 10 am to discuss their strategy ahead of the special five-day parliament session that's going to begin at 11 am today.

"We have communicated our agenda. The opposition keeps asking what will happen tomorrow and day after. We have made the agenda clear from our side at the all-party meeting. Now what can we do if they keep imagining things?" Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in Lok Sabha at around 11:15 am. Both the Houses will convene today for a five-day special session that will begin with a discussion on the journey of 75 years of the Parliament. Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman too will speak on the topic in their respective houses, besides other speakers. BJP's senior leader Piyush Goyal is expected to speak on this in the Rajya Sabha.

The list of eight bills given to the opposition by the government in Sunday's all-party meeting does not feature the controversial bill for the appointment of top election officers, sources said. The meeting was held on the eve of the five-day special session of the parliament. Sources in the government said they are considering amending the bill -- the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill.