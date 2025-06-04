Monsoon Session Of Parliament From July 21 To August 12, Opposition Demand Rejected

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled from July 21 to August 12, as announced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. This follows opposition calls for a special session to discuss Operation Sindoor.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has recommended the dates, he told reporters.

The announcement by Mr Rijiju comes against the backdrop of a demand for special session by opposition leaders to discuss Operation Sindoor.

Under the rules, all issue can be discussed during the Monsoon session, the Minister said responding to a question on the opposition's demand.



