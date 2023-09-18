"G20 Success Belongs To India, Not Any Party": PM Modi

The success of the G20 Summit in Delhi is "that of 140 crore citizens... not that of any individual or party", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday on the first day of Parliament's special session.

"Today... you have unanimously appreciated the success of G20. I express my gratitude to you. The success of G20 success is that of 140 crore citizens of the country. It is India's success (and) not that of an individual or a party. It is a matter for all of us to celebrate," the Prime Minister said.

"India will remember that, under its presidency, the African Union officially joined..." the PM said.

