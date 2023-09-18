'G20 Success Not Success Of One Person, One Party': PM's Top 5 Quotes

New Delhi:
Ahead of the special session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the country on the success of Chandrayaan-3 and the G20 summit
Here are his top 5 quotes:
Post a comment
"This parliament building was built by the sweat, toil and money of my countrymen."
"We may be moving to a new building, but this building will always inspire future generations."
"This is a significant episode of the journey of Indian democracy. It will keep introducing our democracy to the world."
"The world is discussing India's achievements. Chandrayaan-2's success has shown India's capability to the world. This Parliament congratulates the country's scientists."
"G20 summit's success is not the success of a person or a party, but of 140 crore Indians."