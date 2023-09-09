Consensus Reached At G20, 'Delhi Declaration' Adopted, Says PM Modi

The G20 meet has sdopted the "New Delhi declaration", seen as a huge win for the country, involving more outcomes and a record number of documents than any previous meets.

Announcing a consensus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "There is good news... With our team's hard work and with the help of everyone involved, the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration has reached a consensus".

"My request is that this should be adopted by all G20 leaders. I hope it will be. At this time, I would also like to offer heartfelt thanks to all ministers and sherpas who have worked hard to make this possible," he added.

"India's G20 Presidency has been the most ambitious in the history of G20," said Union minister Hardeep Puri.

Calling it a "very mature and intelligent drafting with everybody on board," Mr Puri said, "It ends with this is not an era of war… This will be remembered as a major milestone in the post-Covid world. It will give impetus to other multilateral institutions".

"On all fronts -- health, climate, climate finance, you can do a simple metric before and after that this G20 has produced… This is a post-Covid new international order (and) a moment of rejoicing and celebration," he added.