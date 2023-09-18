"Will Always Inspire Us": PM Remembers Nehru's 'Tryst With Destiny' Speech

The echo of Jawaharlal Nehru's historic 'A tryst with destiny' speech in Parliament will continue to inspire the country's elected representatives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

The Prime Minister was tracing the nearly eight-decade journey of the old Parliament building that has also been the country's journey following its Independence from British rule.

Addressing the nation on August 15, 1947, the country's first Prime Minister Nehru had said, "At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom."

"The echo of Nehru ji's Stroke of Midnight speech will inspire us. It is also in this House where Atal Bihari Vajpayee said governments will come and go, but this country will stay," Prime Minister Modi said today as he listed key milestones in the history of the old Parliament building.

The Parliament today met for a five-day special session, which would also witness the transfer of proceedings to the new Parliament building. Today is the last day of proceedings at the old building.

The Prime Minister said this is an occasion to remember everyone who has been part of the Parliament's historic journey.

In a tribute to former Presidents and former Prime Ministers, he said, "From Rajendra Prasad to Ram Nath Kovind to Droupadi Murmu, this parliament has received their guidance. This Parliament has also witnessed the time of Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shashtri to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh who gave a direction to this country."

He said the Parliament proceedings may now be moving to a new building, "but this building will always inspire future generations".