First Day Of Parliament After Polls Today, Budget On July 5: 10 Points

Parliament's first session after the national elections begins today. (FILE PHOTO)

NEW DELHI: Parliament's first session after the national elections begins today, during which the government will present the Union budget and introduce several key bills. The budget will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5. The interim budget was announced ahead of the elections in February. Ahead of the parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting today to seek support on the smooth running of parliament. In a tweet, he called the meeting "fruitful". Among the bills likely to be introduced in this session is one that would make the practice of Triple Talaq illegal.