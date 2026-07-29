"Normal Situation": JP Nadda vs M Kharge Over Police Crackdown On CJP March

Union Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday described the police crackdown on student protesters during the Parliament March on July 20 as a "normal law and order situation" and accused the opposition of "politicising and sensationalising" the police action.

Nadda, who along with Jitendra Singh, negotiated with the Cockroach Janta Party representatives on the behalf of the Centre, was replying to the Opposition demands for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on police action on the protesting students.

"It was a very normal law and order situation that we have to understand. Police acted to maintain the order," Nadda said in the Rajya Sabha, adding that "any student who is into activism will have to face such a situation."

The Union Minister then went to draw an Emergency parallel and gave example of how he too was arrested several times when he was a student activist.

"I have been a student activist and I was arrested several times from the classroom during the Emergency under Congress rule," he pointed out.

Nadda asserted that the "police acted according to the law and order situation" and opposition should not politicise it.

"The Opposition is trying to sensationalise and politicise a law and order activity by the policy," Nadda said.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun raised the issue of "police atrocities" on the protesting students and demanded action against those responsible.

"Those who attacked the students are roaming free. There should be action against them," Kharge said as Opposition created ruckus in the House over the issue.

Kharge was joined by other Opposition leaders who sought a statement from the Home Minister and action against the police offiicials who ordered the crackdown on the students.