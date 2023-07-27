Monsoon Session Live Updates: Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Government

A no-confidence motion by the Congress against the Narendra Modi government was admitted in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, setting the stage for a showdown between the opposition and treasury benches amid concerted efforts by the anti-BJP bloc to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the Manipur issue in Parliament.
Admitting the motion moved by Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi after a head count of 50 members in its support, a mandatory requirement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said a date for a discussion on the motion will be decided after consulting the leaders of all parties.
Six bills, including four related to Jammu and Kashmir, were introduced in the Lok Sabha as the government pushed its legislative agenda following Speaker Om Birla admitting the no-confidence motion against the government moved by Congress and other opposition parties.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Day 5 of the Monsoon Session:
#WATCH | Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "...We do not get a chance to speak in the Parliament. We demanded that PM Modi should come to the Parliament & have a detailed discussion on the Manipur issue...Don't know why the Prime Minister is not... pic.twitter.com/zYHLk4mUTr- ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023
#WATCH | AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "Today the MPs of INDIA alliance have decided that to oppose the atrocities on the people of Manipur and the barbarism going on there, we will wear black clothes and go to the Parliament today. This will be a symbolic protest to give a message... pic.twitter.com/mpwVB9fzdp- ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023