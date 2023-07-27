Monsoon Session Live Updates: Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Government

A no-confidence motion by the Congress against the Narendra Modi government was admitted in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, setting the stage for a showdown between the opposition and treasury benches amid concerted efforts by the anti-BJP bloc to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the Manipur issue in Parliament.

Admitting the motion moved by Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi after a head count of 50 members in its support, a mandatory requirement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said a date for a discussion on the motion will be decided after consulting the leaders of all parties.

Six bills, including four related to Jammu and Kashmir, were introduced in the Lok Sabha as the government pushed its legislative agenda following Speaker Om Birla admitting the no-confidence motion against the government moved by Congress and other opposition parties.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Day 5 of the Monsoon Session:

Jul 27, 2023 11:14 (IST) Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "...We do not get a chance to speak in the Parliament. We demanded that PM Modi should come to the Parliament & have a detailed discussion on the Manipur issue...Don't know why the Prime Minister is not speaking. We were forced to bring a no-confidence motion. We know that this will not bring down the government, but we have no choice. The Prime Minister of the country should come in front of the country and speak on Manipur."

Jul 27, 2023 11:13 (IST) AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "Today the MPs of INDIA alliance have decided that to oppose the atrocities on the people of Manipur and the barbarism going on there, we will wear black clothes and go to the Parliament today. This will be a symbolic protest to give a message that we stand with the people of Manipur in this hour of grief. We will try to make the Govt realise that an integral part of this country, Manipur is burning. We urge the Govt to save Manipur and shoulder their Constitutional duty...The State Govt of the day should be dissolved and the CM should be unceremoniously sacked."

Jul 27, 2023 10:43 (IST) Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss border situation with China.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss Manipur situation.

RJD MP Manoj Jha, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi, Syed Naseer Hussain and Deepender Hooda and AAP MP Raghav Chadha give suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Manipur situation



