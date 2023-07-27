Bill To Control Delhi To Clear Rajya Sabha Hurdle. Reason - YSR Congress

With the backing of YSR Congress Party, the government can easily get the Delhi bill passed

The Centre's bill for the control of services in Delhi is set to clear both houses of parliament with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party deciding to support the BJP-led government in parliament on two big votes, including a no-confidence motion on Manipur.

The YSR Congress Party, which has nine members in Rajya Sabha and 22 in Lok Sabha, has often supported the government on critical bills.

With the backing of YSR Congress Party members, the government can easily get its controversial Delhi bill through Rajya Sabha, where it does not have a majority.

The bill replaces an ordinance for the control of Delhi's bureaucrats, which was issued by the Centre to override a Supreme Court order that said the elected government in Delhi, not the Centre, has control over the transfer and appointments of bureaucrats.

"We will vote in favour of the government on both issues," YSR Congress Party leader V Vijaysai Reddy told NDTV.

The party's 22 MPs will add to the government's count on the opposition-sponsored no-confidence vote in Lok Sabha on the Manipur crisis. Two notices have been accepted by the Lok Sabha Speaker for a no trust motion that is bound to be defeated and is more of a symbolic move by the INDIA coalition of opposition parties to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a statement in parliament on Manipur.