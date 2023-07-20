Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Opposition Demands Discussion On Manipur In Parliament

The Opposition has demanded a statement from the Prime Minister on Manipur, warning of chaos in its absence.

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Opposition Demands Discussion On Manipur In Parliament

Parliament's monsoon session begins today amid political heat over next year's general election and outrage over the situation in Manipur. The Opposition has demanded a statement from the Prime Minister on Manipur, warning of chaos in its absence.

The government has drawn up a heavy legislative schedule with 31 bills to be taken up during the monsoon session. Among them is a bill meant to replace the Ordinance that gives Centre the power to control bureaucrats posted in Delhi.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Parliament Monsoon Session:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Jul 20, 2023 10:32 (IST)
"Have Faith MPs Will Work In Favour Of India": PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses media ahead of monsoon session.
Jul 20, 2023 10:10 (IST)
Jul 20, 2023 09:45 (IST)
31 Bills To Be Taken Up During Monsoon Session
The government has drawn up a heavy legislative schedule with 31 bills to be taken up during the monsoon session. Among them is a bill meant to replace the Ordinance that gives Centre the power to control bureaucrats posted in Delhi.
Jul 20, 2023 09:44 (IST)
Parliament's monsoon session begins today amid political heat over next year's general election and outrage over the situation in Manipur. The Opposition has demanded a statement from the Prime Minister on Manipur, warning of chaos in its absence.
.