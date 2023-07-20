Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Opposition Demands Discussion On Manipur In Parliament

Parliament's monsoon session begins today amid political heat over next year's general election and outrage over the situation in Manipur. The Opposition has demanded a statement from the Prime Minister on Manipur, warning of chaos in its absence.

The government has drawn up a heavy legislative schedule with 31 bills to be taken up during the monsoon session. Among them is a bill meant to replace the Ordinance that gives Centre the power to control bureaucrats posted in Delhi.

Jul 20, 2023 10:32 (IST) "Have Faith MPs Will Work In Favour Of India": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses media ahead of monsoon session. Speaking at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. https://t.co/39Rf3xmphJ - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2023 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses media ahead of monsoon session.

Jul 20, 2023 10:10 (IST) #WATCH | Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "The visuals from Manipur that we saw yesterday have left us shocked. I think, first of all, the PM should come to the House and make a statement on Manipur and appeal for peace. PM Modi should apologise to the people of Manipur today for... pic.twitter.com/r64zKZsQoQ - ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

Jul 20, 2023 09:45 (IST) 31 Bills To Be Taken Up During Monsoon Session

