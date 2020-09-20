Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Amid Protests, Farm Bills In Rajya Sabha Today

Parliament Monsoon Session: The Monsoon session is scheduled to conclude on October 1. (File)

The Rajya Sabha is set for a potentially explosive Sunday showdown over the farm bills, as the Congress-led opposition tries to cobble together the numbers to shoot down the three pieces of legislation. The ruling BJP, with support from its NDA allies and a few "friendly" parties, is expected to have the advantage if the bills are put to vote.

The bills sailed through the Lok Sabha despite a revolt by long-time ally Akali Dal. The Akalis, for whom farmers are a core constituency, withdrew Harsimrat Badal Kaur - their sole representative in the Union Cabinet - in protest over "anti-farmer" bills and are reviewing ties with the BJP-led NDA. There have been widespread protests, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, despite PM Modi's assurances to farmers.

Here are the updates from the Parliament Monsoon Session 2020:

Sep 20, 2020 09:21 (IST) Haryana Farmers To Block Highways As Farm Bills Go To Rajya Sabha



The Haryana wing of farmers' organisation Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has said it would block all major highways in the state for three hours - 12PM to 3PM - tomorrow as part of its protest against the central government's refusal to withdraw contentious farm sector bills, which the BJP claims will open the agri market, and benefit small and marginal farmers.

Sep 20, 2020 09:10 (IST) Police deployment at Sadopur border in Ambala, Haryana, in view of farmers' protest against Agriculture Bills. Haryana: Police deployment at Sadopur border in Ambala, in view of farmers' protest against #AgricultureBills



Sep 20, 2020 09:10 (IST) Police deployment at Sadopur border in Ambala, Haryana, in view of farmers' protest against Agriculture Bills. Haryana: Police deployment at Sadopur border in Ambala, in view of farmers' protest against #AgricultureBills

Ambala SP Abhiskesh Jorwal says, "Barricading in place here as Bharatiya Kisan Union has given a call for protest. We have sufficient forces present here." pic.twitter.com/a4LfTbRWIJ - ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Sep 20, 2020 09:06 (IST) Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member. Delhi: Former Prime Minister & Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member pic.twitter.com/54BWzlgYrc - ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020 Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member.

Sep 20, 2020 09:03 (IST) Parliament Schedule For Today

LOK SABHA

Bills to be introduced

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020.

Bills for consideration and passing

The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020 The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020. The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

RAJYA SABHA

Bills for consideration and passing

The Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill,

Sep 20, 2020 08:51 (IST) Bharatiya Janata Party MP Saroj Pandey has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojna in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Sep 20, 2020 08:50 (IST) Lok Sabha Session Likely To End On Wednesday As Coronavirus Cases Rise



The ongoing monsoon session of Lok Sabha will be curtailed by several days, the government decided on Saturday after consulting with the opposition at the Business Advisory Committee meeting. The Centre is concerned for the safety of MPs after three of them - who had attended the session - tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, days after their mandatory test reports turned out negative.

Sep 20, 2020 08:48 (IST) Congress MP Ripun Bora has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "demand for modification of modalities of the Rs 20 lakh crores stimulus package announced to combat the economic loss due to COVID-19 pandemic".

Sep 20, 2020 08:48 (IST) Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vivek Thakur has given Zero-Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "the need for clarity on the uniform implementation of proposed COVID-19 vaccine in all states".