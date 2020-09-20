Rajnath Singh's 'Main Bhi Kisan' Retort To Attacks On Farm Bills

The unprecedented "drama" by the opposition in Rajya Sabha today during the passage of the farm bills was an "attempt to confuse farmers", Union minister Rajnath Singh has said. "I'm also farmer, never believe government will hurt farmers," he added, appearing before the media in the evening, hours after the two controversial, big-ticket bills were passed amid unprecedented uproar by the opposition.

The opposition has alleged that the government lacked numbers in the Rajya Sabha and the breaking of rules helped them. More than 45 opposition MPs have also filed a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh.

"Let's assume what they are saying is correct, that they weren't heard, but even then is it okay to behave in a violent manner or to climb the chair or break the mic?" Rajnath Singh said. "Their behaviour towards the Deputy Chairman has hurt the dignity of the Parliament and is a reflection on themselves," the minister added.

The opposition MPs, who rushed into the Well of the House after their demand for a Division of House was negated, had tried to tear up the rule book to underscore their point and pull away the microphone.

In their letter to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, they said the Deputy Chairman "attempted to have the bills passed in haste and without application of mind, circumvented all demands for proper voting by Division and violated all Covid-10 norms".